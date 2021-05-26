Marshall relaxes mask requirements
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall University has updated mask guidelines in accordance with the new parameters recently released by the Centers for Disease Control. According to a statement from the University, those who have been vaccinated no longer are required to wear a mask in campus buildings. However, the policy does not extend to in-person learning settings. All people, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in classrooms, laboratories, and studios for the time being.wvmetronews.com