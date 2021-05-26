Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Marshall relaxes mask requirements

By Chris Lawrence
Metro News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall University has updated mask guidelines in accordance with the new parameters recently released by the Centers for Disease Control. According to a statement from the University, those who have been vaccinated no longer are required to wear a mask in campus buildings. However, the policy does not extend to in-person learning settings. All people, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in classrooms, laboratories, and studios for the time being.

wvmetronews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Huntington, WV
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Updated Guidelines#Immune Systems#Mask Guidelines#Medical Conditions#Medications#Vaccination Status#Students#W Va#Policy#Classrooms#Campus Buildings#Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Morgantown, WVWVNews

West Virginia University activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Familiar sounds and tastes can trigger senses of people with dementia, a fact West Virginia University researchers are using to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers. “Focusing on activities for people...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Participants in WIC program in West Virginia to receive temporary boost in benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in the WIC program in West Virginia will receive a temporary benefit increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables. The increase will bump the benefit for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for the months of June, July, August and September to $35 per month for each eligible participant, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Mental health awareness month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May is mental health awareness month. Dr. Sarah Setran, Owner and CEO of Huntington Behavioral Health, discusses how important it is to put out mental health first and to check on loved ones. To contact Huntington Behavioral Health you can find them on Facebook and you...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Nearly 700K in West Virginia fully vaccinated against COVID

HUNTINGTON — Nearly 700,000 people in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 691,758 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday morning. That represents more than 38% of the eligible population in the state. More than 828,000 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

4 deaths added to WV's COVID-19 total

HUNTINGTON — Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Barbour County and a 59-year-old female from Marion County.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Easy summer cooking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather is warming up, so it’s time to get outside, fire up the grill, and think about tasty summer meals. Founder and CEO of Feel Good Foodie, Yumna Jawad, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share cooking tips.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

ACT Bootcamp to be offered at MU

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Bootcamp. The class will meet Saturday, June 5 from 1-4 p.m., Sunday June 6 from 1-4 p.m., and Monday-Thursday, June 7-10, from 6-8 p.m. in Myers Hall, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable...
Huntington, WVMetro News

Donation goes toward new Marshall auditorium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A recent donation to Marshall University will go toward a new auditorium at the institution’s Lewis College of Business building. The Encova Foundation of West Virginia made a $1.8 million gift toward the auditorium, which will be named the Encova Auditorium. The 360-seat facility will be located...
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Together we are facing hunger

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Giving back in a time when families need it the most. During the pandemic, families have lost their jobs, homes and their financial security. The Big Sandy Superstore is teaming up with the Facing Hunger Foodbank and WSAZ to combat hunger in our region. Jacob Sizemore,...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Politicswelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Cabell County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Report exposes flaws in WV behavioral health system

An eight-page report given to West Virginia legislators last week revealed the dark underside of the state’s behavioral health system. Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said it was the worst report he has seen in his seven years in the Legislature. What else could he say when he learned a young...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

How to make a seed bomb

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the weather begins to get warmer and warmer, we have a fun way for you to get outside and do some gardening. Abby Roe, CEO and expert gardener, shares her recipe for the perfect seed bomb. To learn more about the Photosynthesizing Farmer, you can...