Illinois House Passes Bill Giving Better Access For Minority Businesses For Cannabis License

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois House has passed legislation aimed at giving minority business owners a better chance to break into the cannabis industry. If the Senate and Governor approve the plan, the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation would relax requirements for veteran owners to achieve a perfect score on their license application.

