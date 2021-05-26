Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The missing component of energy models: People

By Carnegie Mellon University
techxplore.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Carnegie Mellon University researchers led by Turner Cotterman, an engineering and public policy (EPP) Ph.D. student, has shown that sustainably decarbonizing our energy system by 2050 will require us to change the way we model energy transitions and account for the role of public opinion. Advised by Mitchell Small, professor of engineering and public policy and civil and environmental engineering, Cotterman and co-authors use nuclear energy as a case study of how conventional energy models—which minimize system costs—fail at accounting for social acceptance, a factor that can inhibit the deployment of certain technologies, like nuclear energy.

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Nuclear Energy#Energy Technologies#Power Systems#Role Models#Epp#Carleton University#Stanford University#Applied Energy#Cmu#Component#Energy Pathways#Human Technical Systems#System Generation#System Costs#Renewable Sources#Low Carbon Options#Environmental Engineering#Technology Adoption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrybirminghamnews.net

Clean energy investment priority in developing economies

Paris [France], June 12 (ANI): The world's energy and climate future increasingly hinges on whether emerging and developing economies are able to successfully transition to cleaner energy systems, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The special report -- carried out in collaboration with the World...
Technologymathworks.com

WASN EM: a multi-layered Energy Model for Wireless Acoustic

A multi-layered energy consumption model for smart wireless acoustic sensor networks. Smart sensing is expected to become a pervasive technology in smart cities and environments of the near future. These services are improving their capabilities due to integrated devices shrinking in size while maintaining their computational power, which can run diverse Machine Learning algorithms and achieve high performance in various data-processing tasks. One attractive sensor modality to be used for smart sensing are acoustic sensors, which can convey highly informative data while keeping a moderate energy consumption. Unfortunately, the energy budget of current wireless sensor networks is usually not enough to support the requirements of standard microphones. Therefore, energy efficiency needs to be increased at all layers --- sensing, signal processing and communication --- in order to bring wireless smart acoustic sensors into the market. To help to attain this goal, this paper introduces WASN-EM: an energy consumption model for wireless acoustic sensors networks (WASN), whose aim is to aid in the development of novel techniques to increase the energy-efficient of smart wireless acoustic sensors. This model provides a first step of exploration prior to custom design of a smart wireless acoustic sensor, and also can be used to compare the energy consumption of different protocols.
TechnologyIndustrial Distribution

3 Ways to Minimize Component Shortage Disruptions

The electronic component industry has suffered its fair share of supply chain crises, but the current semiconductor chip shortage is unprecedented. It’s causing deep delays for all types of products right now — everything from cars to smart phones to gaming consoles. In some cases, suppliers are advising 20-plus week waits for affected hardware components like CPUs, GPUs and motherboards.
TechnologyThe Daily Collegian

Treating non-humans as stakeholders key to sustainable technologies

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With many innovations in technology focused on meeting humans’ wants and needs, often times at an ecological cost, there lies a field of research focused on designing systems to influence users to live more sustainably. Researchers studying the area known as sustainable human-computer action (SHCI) aim...
Industryaithority.com

C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute Announces AI For Energy And Climate Security Grantees

C3.ai DTI Awards $4.4M To 21 Projects To Advance Breakthrough Artificial Intelligence Research for The Energy Sector. C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute (C3.ai DTI) announced the second round of C3.ai DTI awards, focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and digital transformation to advance energy efficiency and lead the way to a lower-carbon, higher-efficiency economy that will ensure energy and climate security.
Energy Industrypower-grid.com

DOE provides NYPA, EPRI $200,000 to research long-duration storage

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) announced this week that it will launch a project with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to explore the use of crushed rock thermal energy storage to provide reliable and effective energy storage in a market with significant renewable energy resources. The project will be led by EPRI and funded by a $200,000 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant. It will investigate the feasibility of a thermal energy storage (TES) technology developed by Brenmiller Energy, an Israeli developer and manufacturer of thermal energy storage systems. If determined to be feasible, the investigation team will pilot the technology and evaluate its ability to provide effective and economical energy storage at NYPA’s Eugene W. Zeltmann Power Project in Astoria.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

First major components arrive at LNG Canada site

Heat exchangers, precoolers, first to arrive [Image credit: LNG Canada]. The first three major components of the Anglo-Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project on Canada’s west coast have arrived at the construction site, the consortium told NGW June 11. Crews spent the week of June 7 offloading the first of the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar makes a lot of sense at ground level, too

As we humans scramble to address climate change with renewable energy, the real paydirt in solar might actually be dirt. Think of it in terms of multiple scientific and economic interests converging on the soil just below your photovoltaic panels. The panels provide an opportunity to restore natural ecosystems and reduce soil erosion, all while reducing the electric power grid’s carbon footprint.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Sempra, NREL extend collaboration toward net-zero carbon energy future

Southern California-based utility holding company Sempra Energy will further its longtime partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to advance future net-zero energy systems. Sempra announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NREL to prove a framework for the energy transition. The MOU, Sempra says, buildings off...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

US Department of Energy launches hydrogen initiative

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information (RFI) for viable hydrogen demonstration, including specific locations, that would help lower the cost of hydrogen. Responses are due by 7 July. The RFI covers hydrogen initiatives in production, resources and infrastructure, as well as other environmental...
Industrybostonnews.net

Global Energy-As-A-Service Market: Future business models for Utilities

The global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market research report provides complete study and detail analysis of the market. This study includes forecast analysis of the market which is based on global and regional level,. Energy service helps the facility to provide customers with several solutions, such as program management, supply of energy,...
BusinessBakersfield Californian

Hyperion Expands Portfolio of Titanium Metal Technology

Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX: HYM) (“Hyperion” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Blacksand Technology, LLC (“Blacksand”) to investigate the commercial development of spherical titanium metal powders using the GSD technology and an option to enter into an exclusive license agreement for the patents associated with the technology (“the Agreements”).
Technologyaltenergymag.com

Innovative Monitoring & Control Solution for ERTHOS' Revolutionary PV Solar System

Affordable, fast, quality. Pick all three! Solar Operations Solutions, LLC (Solar-Ops) develops and deploys a customized, all-in-one monitoring and control platform tailored to ERTHOS' revolutionary ground-based PV solar system: accelerating project commissioning, supporting long term operations, and lowering cost for overall system deployment. Affordable, fast, quality. Pick all three! Solar...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Materials science and engineering team publishes research on sodium-ion batteries

A team of researchers from Boise State’s Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering, Argonne National Laboratory, the University of Chicago and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies recently published research entitled “Role of Lithium Doping in P2-Na0.67Ni0.33Mn0.67O2 for Sodium-Ion Batteries” in Chemistry of Materials. Co-authors include Yingying Xie, Eric...
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Wins Share of $35M Department of Energy Clean Energy Grant

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University will share in a $35 million U.S. Department of Energy award designed to advance new technologies to decarbonize the biorefining processes used to convert organic material, such as plant matter, into fuel. The effort cuts across the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors. The Tulane Department...
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Bifacial Panels Key to Boosting Solar Energy Output

Double-sided solar panels featuring tracking technology to follow the sun’s path are the most cost-effective way of harnessing the sun’s energy, a new study says. Bifacial panels absorb solar radiation from both the top and the rear sides, while single-axis tracking technology tilts panels during the course of the day to ensure they are always facing the sun.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $14.5 Million to Accelerate Deployment of Geothermal Electricity

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for up to $14.5 million to support active field testing of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) technologies and techniques within existing wells. EGS, like all geothermal resources, supplies secure, resilient renewable electricity and heating and cooling that is always-available regardless of weather, and with a small environmental footprint.