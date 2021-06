The high internet penetration and increasing use of mobile devices have contributed to the rising global online gambling market. As the industry grows, consumers have more to spend money on. Casino game streaming is one of the most recent gambling offerings. In the last few years, casino players have discovered a new form of entertainment. Gamblers can now film themselves while playing and air to audiences. Although live game streaming is still in its infancy, it is growing into a viable form of entertainment. As easy as casino streaming sounds, it takes some work for players to generate traffic to their channels. One elemental that every streamer must consider is the types of games.