Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Delves Into The Way Forward For Missouri Democrats

krcu.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having served in office starting in 1982, former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said she’s now enjoying being a political commentator on MSNBC. She said she was initially worried about what she would do with her time after losing to Republican Josh Hawley in 2018, adding that her life in politics was akin to being on a “hamster wheel” with a nonstop schedule and commitments. But the former Democratic official said she’s been busy and happy.

www.krcu.org
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
City
Hannibal, MO
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jay Nixon
Person
Claire Mccaskill
Person
Scott Sifton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Senate President#Gop Politics#Msnbc#St Louis Public Radio#The Big Lie#Medicaid#The U S Senate#Congress#Taco Bell#Electoral College#Hey Claire#Republican Josh Hawley#Numerous Republicans#Gop Primaries#Governor#State Representative#Voters#Rural Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session

Political ambitions may make factionalism worse as members vie for attention in 2022. When the Missouri Senate gathered early Friday morning, with just under 18 hours before the state Constitution requires lawmakers to conclude their session, Sen. Paul Wieland asked a fellow lawmaker a question. “How long do you think...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.
Missouri Statemaryvilleforum.com

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Speaker Disappointed Senate Did Not Approve Photo ID and Initiative Petition Reform

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chairman are disappointed that the GOP-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter ID and initiative petition reform. Speaker Rob Vescovo (pronounced Va-SCO-vo) tells Missourinet he’ll review Election Chairman Dan Shaul’s request that the governor call a special session:. Northwest Mo...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush supports Hamas in ‘fight’ against Israel

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush has come out on the House floor as publicly “in solidarity” with Hamas and the attacks on Israel. As of this week, more than 3,000 rockets have been fired at Israeli citizens from the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip. Hamas is officially labeled a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States.
Missouri Statestlrecord.com

Missouri legislature approves COVID liability protection for businesses

On the last day of the legislative session May 14, the Missouri legislature passed a COVID-19 tort relief bill that is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill provides tort relief for businesses facing exposure claims, health care providers in medical liability actions, and certain product liability defendants.
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.