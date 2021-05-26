Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Delves Into The Way Forward For Missouri Democrats

After having served in office starting in 1982, former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said she’s now enjoying being a political commentator on MSNBC. She said she was initially worried about what she would do with her time after losing to Republican Josh Hawley in 2018, adding that her life in politics was akin to being on a “hamster wheel” with a nonstop schedule and commitments. But the former Democratic official said she’s been busy and happy.