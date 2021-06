There’s just over six weeks to go until The Suicide Squad explodes into theaters and onto HBO Max, and a new trailer has set the stage for the marketing campaign to kick into high gear. We’re not quite sure how exactly the film fits into the DCEU timeline, if it does at all, with writer/director James Gunn and star John Cena detailing at various points that it isn’t quite a sequel or a reboot, despite taking place after the events of David Ayer’s first film and bringing back several characters for a second go-round.