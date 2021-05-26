Cancel
Twitter data reveals rhythms of people's moods

By Bob Yirka
techxplore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of researchers, one from the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland the other the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Norway has found that it is possible to track mood trends in large groups of people by studying their Twitter posts. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, Eric Mayor and Lucas Bietti describe their analysis of large amounts of Twitter data from people tweeting in several densely populated counties in the U.S.

techxplore.com
