The SEC claimed that owing to the centralized nature of XRP, it automatically becomes a security thus, it is under its scope. Hester Peirce, popularly referred to as “Crypto Mom”, believes that the ongoing lawsuit related to XRP against a blockchain firm Ripple Labs will no doubt add to the clarity of the regulations provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Ms. Peirce clarified the intentions of the regulator when it filed a lawsuit against a firm that offered securities to the public without registering. She said that when they think of crypto assets as securities, then they should be sold through investment contracts, which doesn’t necessarily imply that the assets are securities. However, that’s not what the lawsuit implied.