Pivoting Brand Strategy Through Times of Change with Panera

NFT is important for brands because it can take the form of artistic digital files such as images, audio and video, while providing the highest degree of copyright protection. NFT (non-fungible tokens) have spread beyond the world of cryptocurrencies and have managed to become very popular in the sphere of digital art. With the help of non-fungible tokens, each being a unique digital identificator, it is possible to visualize any item in the real world. This sphere has great potential for growth because the token confirms digital asset ownership, whose cost may reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. NFT burst into numerous industries and with each day gains popularity in fashion, sports, games and the entertainment industry – the NFT concept goes well beyond the collectibles market. If you build on this view, it is inevitable that anyone involved in advertising, communications, branding or in business in general, will soon need a good understanding of the NFT trend.