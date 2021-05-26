Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Former Gardeners & Maintenance Staff
Kim Kardashian claims the labor violations laid out in a lawsuit against her are the fault of a vendor, not her. At least seven former gardeners and maintenance employees who have worked on Kim Kardashian’s property have filed a lawsuit against the reality star, alleging that she violated a number of California labor laws. Among the claims, they say that Kardashian withheld taxes from their wages, but never paid those taxes to the government.www.scarymommy.com