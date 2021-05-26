Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Former Gardeners & Maintenance Staff

Kim Kardashian is getting protection from an alleged stalker who claims to be in love with her. According to TMZ, 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has allegedly been harassing Kim for months, posting on social media constantly about his devout love for her. He even filmed videos outside the edge of Kim’s property, expressing frustration that he couldn't find a way inside. The latter scared Kim enough to secure a temporary restraining order against Zelenoff, who now must stay 100 yards away from her. Kim is said to have found it frightening that Zelenoff, who has two prior convictions for battery, was able to find her home, considering she's never shared her address publicly.