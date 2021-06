Summer has only begun to heat up but judging by Sophie Turner’s latest hair transformation, it sure looks like winter is coming. Captured by paparazzi at a baseball game with husband Joe Jonas, the actor sported newly dyed red hair that instantly grabbed the attention of every Game of Thrones fan in the hemisphere. Relaxed and unbothered in a pair of rectangular resin sunglasses and an Atlanta Braves jacket, Sophie Turner’s red hair looked so natural, you’d think she was born with it. Of course, her near-decade playing one of the most memorable redheads in television history helps, too.