Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Teardown: RADICA I-Racer

By Tom Nardi
hackaday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive came along, some of the biggest names in gaming tried to develop practical stereoscopic displays. These early attempts at virtual reality (VR) were hindered by the technical limitations of their time, and most never progressed beyond the prototype stage. Of the ones that did make it to retail shelves, none managed to stick around for very long. The best known example is Nintendo’s Virtual Boy, which ended up being a financial disaster upon its release in 1995 and some regard as the gaming giant’s greatest blunder.

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Virtual Reality Headset#Vr Headset#Teardown#Vr#Gaming#Oculus Rift#Phone Hardware#Htc Vive#Lcd#Nascar#Pcb#Google#Vtech#Modern Vr Headset#Handheld#Company#Limited Gameplay#Controller#Integrated Headphones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Carbon 1 MK II carbon fiber smartphone gets durability tested (Video)

The Carbon 1 MK II is a smartphone that it made from carbon fiber and now we get to find out how durable the device is in a new video from JerryRigEverything. The case of the handset is a monocoque chassis constructed used Formula 1 technology and the device is designed to be thin, measuring just 6.3mm thick. Lets find out how it performs in the durability tests.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset

Known for numerous PC peripherals, it feels like it has only been the last few years that Corsair has been making their name known in the gaming headset space. The Void series of headsets had a bizarre angular design, but they proved to be a contender with the audio and microphone quality. Moving away from PC this time, Corsair has teamed up with Microsoft to release a gaming headset specifically designed for Xbox players in mind. The HS series has already started off a bit rocky with the HS60 being less than ideal in terms of comfort and mainly felt like a haptic gimmick, although the Bluetooth HS70 was far more appealing for its flexibility. The HS75 looks to skirt the line between the two, being less flexible in how players are able to use the headset, but at the same time has phenomenal audio and microphone quality.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Blue Light Gaming Glasses

Copenhagen-based startup Blux launched the VIZOR Blue Light Glasses in association with esports organization Astralis. The blue light gaming glasses are designed to promote health, sleep, and productivity by filtering blue light from digital screens. This filtering process naturally reduces and prevents eye strain leading to headaches and migraines. The...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

AVerMedia Live Streamer Nexus for Live Production

Meet the AVerMedia Live Streamer Nexus: a 6-track audio mixer and live production console that you can use with RECentral, OBS, YouTube, Spotify, and Twitch. It has a 5″ IPS touchscreen display and 4 dedicated function buttons. It has a XLR mic input, line-in, optical, and 3 virtual PC inputs.
Computersuploadvr.com

Virtual Desktop VR Streaming Gets ‘Synchronous Spacewarp’ On Quest 2

Virtual Desktop now has a beta of its own take on Facebook’s Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) – and the extrapolation is actually better. Since just after the first Oculus Quest launched in 2019, without official PC support, Guy Godin’s app Virtual Desktop has offered wireless PC VR streamed over your home WiFi network. Facebook initially rejected this – meaning users had to apply a patch from SideQuest – but eventually relented and recently launched a similar feature called Air Link.
Computersdotesports.com

Best Wi-Fi cards for PC gaming

Some desktop PCs have poor connectivity options because they don’t have onboard Wi-Fi, or the Wi-Fi adapter isn’t compatible with the latest Wi-Fi speeds. Sometimes the onboard card gets damaged, and it’s easier to get a PCIe card than replace the whole motherboard. Modern Wi-Fi cards have dual-band capability to...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

An Open Source Version Of Tilt Brush Is Now Available For Free On PC VR

Open Brush, an open source version of Tilt Brush, is now available for free for PC VR via Steam. Earlier this year, Google announced that it was ending official development support for Tilt Brush but would be adding the source code to a repository on GitHub. This allows the VR developer community to crawl around the code and create their own versions of the software with new features or other changes, preserving it beyond official support.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Sony Airpeak S1 Drone for Alpha Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Meet the Sony Airpeak S1 Drone: a smart drone capable of carrying full frame mirrorless cameras for aerial cinematography. It has a max speed of 55.9mph and flight time of 22 minutes without a payload. Its legs open and close not to appear in your images. The propellers are also easily replaceable.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Everslaught VR dungeon crawler launches this month

Virtual reality gamers who enjoy a fast-paced dungeon delve may be interested in a new game rolling out at the end of this month in the form of the aptly named, Everslaught. “Are you tired of walking around like a snail in VR, trying out some new “experience” or playing one tech demo after another?”
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

RiviCamer portable 5K desktop scanner

A new desktop portable scanner has been launched via Kickstarter called RiviCamer, offering resolutions of up to 5K and featuring a four microphone array, autofocus, remote training and AI controls. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 28 days remaining the next generation portable scanner has been designed to provide a smart, quick scanning operation making it perfect for telecommuting, remote education or working from home, enabling you to quickly transform paper into digital copies.
Video GamesGamespot

Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Racers A Boost

Another week has passed, and that means Grand Theft Auto Online has received another update. This time around, players that like driving fast in souped-up hot rods stand to make the most money, with rewards for all Rockstar-made land races paying out even more for the next week. The rewards,...
Video Gamesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Facebook buys game studio BigBox VR – TechCrunch

The studio’s major title, Population: One, was one of the big post-launch releases for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset and is a pretty direct Fortnite clone, copying a number of key gameplay techniques while adapting them for the movements unique to virtual reality and bringing in their own lore and art style.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Magma Lite Motion Lamp by Haggerty Enterprises

Meet Magma Lite by Haggerty Enterprises: a motorized motion lamp that puts on a mesmerizing show in the dark. It can move in both directions. You can easily change and experiment with different kinds of bulbs.The below video shows it in action:. Gaming content, Boosts, & Video subscriptions: TwitchPrime for...
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Razer Adds Style to New Opus X Headset

While not a true gaming headset, the Razer Opus provides enough technology to support gaming and offer a lot more that are in the market for a high quality wireless headset. Today, Razer is expanding its color options and technology with the Opus X. The headset will now offer three more. The Opus does offer a low latency gaming mode, but goes beyond that. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Active Noise Cancellation that will make this a true multi-use headset. Armed with tuned 40mm audio drivers and two microphones, it provides not only the premium look but the premium sound. The three latest colors that are available come in the form of Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink. The Opus X will be available on June 11 for $99.99. You can read our review of the Razer Opus here.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Explore new worlds with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset on sale for $100 off

The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset is our favorite Windows Mixed Reality headset out there right now. You can save $100 on the Reverb G2 through HP's website where it's discounted to just $499. Heck, that's $150 better than Amazon's price. The 2nd-gen headset has only been around since early December, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO update teardown reveals music and new graphics

The latest update for Pokemon GO revealed new music, confetti, and graphics for the game. Several new assets in the game’s files suggest that Niantic is preparing for the fast-approaching Pokemon GO Fest 2021, complete with rock and pop music for different maps, music notes, and a brand new intro curtain for the start of said event. Meloetta will apparently be playing a significant role in this event, as several new graphics were added for the event with Meloetta in the name – graphics that aren’t just moves or the Pokemon monster itself!
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

Facebook acquires Seattle virtual reality gaming company BigBox VR, makers of Population: One

Seattle startup BigBox VR, the company behind multiplayer virtual reality game POPULATION: ONE, has been acquired by Facebook. Facebook was drawn to BigBox due to the popularity of POP: ONE, which has been one of the top-performing titles on the Oculus platform since it launched last year and racked up $10 million in revenue within a few months. Facebook and its VR-focused subsidiary Oculus plan to help BigBox accelerate its vision for the game and also other projects.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

Aircraft Compass Teardown

We didn’t know what a C-2400 LP was before we saw [David’s] video below, but it turned out to be pretty interesting. The device is an aircraft compass and after replacing it, he decided to take it apart for us. Turns out, that like a nautical compass, these devices need adjustment for all the metal around them. But while a ship’s compass has huge steel balls for that purpose, the tiny and lightweight aviation compass has to be a bit more parsimonious.