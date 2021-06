Dak Prescott is ready to move on from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle he suffered during an Oct. 11 game against the New York Giants. "I've buried the injury honestly, guys—you know me—from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life," he said Wednesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I've buried it mentally, and I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward."