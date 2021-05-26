Cancel
Shelby County, AL

Forestry Association endorses Kenneth Paschal in House District 73

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Forestry Association on Monday endorsed Republican Kenneth Paschal in the upcoming special election for House District 73. “We are proud to endorse Kenneth Paschal for House District 73,” said AFA President Chris Isaacson. “He served our country honorably for more than two decades and we are convinced that he will continue to fight to protect the freedoms we enjoy and will be a strong voice for conservative values in the state legislature.”

