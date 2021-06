Mobile Suit Gundam was already set to have a big year with the long-awaited arrival of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash in theaters in Japan this summer, but it seems as if the mech franchise has even more in store for anime fans as a sequel to Gundam Seed has been announced with the director, Mitsuo Fukuda, revealing new details about the project. With this corner of the Gundam universe being one of the most popular, alongside the original series and stories such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, expect plenty of mech fans to find their way into theaters for this brand new anime movie.