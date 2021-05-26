Why Jennie Garth Says 90210 Set "Taught Me to Be Threatened By Other Women"
Watch: E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind. As Jennie Garth put it, "There are still parts of our experience that weren't great." The actress was referencing her near-decade-long experience on the pop culture classic, Beverly Hills, 90210. During a new episode of her and former co-star Tori Spelling's 9021OMG podcast, the actress who famously brought Kelly Taylor to life all those years ago reflected on the less glossy elements of being part of the hit show.www.eonline.com