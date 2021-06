Transcarent, a new and different consumer-directed health and care experience for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced a $58 million Series B investment led by General Catalyst and 7wireVentures, with participation from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Leaps by Bayer, GreatPoint Ventures, and Threshold Ventures along with existing investors Alta Partners and Jove Equity Partners. This round brings Transcarent’s total funding to $98 million and will allow the company to respond to the demand for rapid expansion of its innovative risk-based offering for self-insured employers.