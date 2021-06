Partnerships with Prestamos, Capital Plus Financial facilitate over 860,000 loans to small businesses across the US. Blueacorn, a leading Lender Service Provider, announced that it has successfully processed approximately $14 billion in small business loans throughout the duration of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Payment Protection Program (PPP), in partnership with Prestamos, a leading Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and subsidiary of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), and Capital Plus Financial, an innovative CDFI and B-Corp subsidiary of Crossroads Systems, Inc. Together with its partners, Blueacorn has provided support to communities that were otherwise overlooked by larger financial institutions throughout the duration of the program.