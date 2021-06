ESPN may not be airing games until this fall but they've already begun making headlines as they return to their status as an NHL rights holder. From announcing their classic theme from the 1990s will be used again to Stephen A. Smith calling out the early playoff exits of the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL is getting even more love from Bristol, Connecticut. The latest hire of the New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban is another strong move for the hockey side of the network.