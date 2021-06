The season came to an end Thursday for the Lawrenceville Lady Softball Indians as they lost in Class 2A regional play to the Marshall Lady Lions at Marshall 6-1. They finish the season at 9-11. Meanwhile the Red Hill Lady Salukis remain alive in Class 2A regional action. They used solid offense, defense and pitching to shut out Dietrich 7-0 Thursday at Leigh Ann Westall Field in Bridgeport. It was the second win for the Lady Salukis over the Lady Movin’ Maroons this season. They will now play either Casey-Westfield or Neoga for the championship. Those two teams are set to meet Friday at Casey in semi-final action.