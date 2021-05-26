The Discreet Wines of Liguria

Carlogmagno Fiano, Puglia IGP, Italy 2019 (£8.95, davywine.co.uk; mrwheelerwine.com) Southern Italian winemakers have always been reliable providers of gutsy red wines at lower prices than their northern peers. These are wines made from grape varieties with names – negroamaro, nero d’avola, aglianico – that are suggestive to the point of onomatopoeic of their deep-dark, sweet-sour, heady characteristics. And they have a loyal following among British Italophiles looking to bring some of the warm south to northern shores. In my experience, the Mezzogiorno’s white wines can’t count on quite the same loyalty or recognition. Is there a sense, perhaps, that we can’t quite square the sun-baked vineyards of Campania, Puglia or Sicily with the freshness that we want our white wines to provide? Possibly. Or it may be that it took a while longer for winemakers in the region to make wines in a way that fully displays their local white varieties’ strengths. Either way, the easy, open charm of fiano – the ripest of citrussy fruit, some peachy fleshiness, a ripple of sea breeziness – is very much apparent in Puglia’s great-value Carlogmagno.