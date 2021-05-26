Cancel
Keshet International Closes Raft of Sales on Aussie Show 'Secret Bridesmaids' Business' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeshet International (KI) has closed a raft of sales on “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business,” the soapy Australian thriller mini-series originally produced for Australia’s Seven Network. The six-part action-packed series was written by Deirdre Shaw, and stars Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) , Katie McGrath (Supergirl”), Georgina Haig (“Snowpiercer”) and Alexander...

