Keshet International Closes Raft of Sales on Aussie Show 'Secret Bridesmaids' Business' (EXCLUSIVE)

The Royal Family have spoken in response to Prince Harry’s claims that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, were financially cut off in the first quarter of 2020. This comes following the publication of the royal family’s official financial reports, the Sovereign Grant Report, which covers the period 2020-21. Back in March during his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry spoke openly about his financial situation following his step down as a working royal and said that his family "literally cut me off financially" in the first quarter of 2020.