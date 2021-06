(CNN) -- Home prices have been on a tear this year, hitting record highs and pushing up homeowners' wealth. Home equity -- the difference between the value of your home and how much you owe on your mortgage -- rose by nearly 20% in the first part of this year from last year, according to CoreLogic. Homeowners with mortgages -- about 62% of properties -- saw an equity gain of nearly $2 trillion nationally from last year, which is an average gain of $33,400 per borrower.