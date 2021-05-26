Cancel
Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for ‘skipping leg day’

By Breanna Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEBT5_0aBy5DOl00
(Photo courtesy of @chrishemsworth/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth has been looking quite buff recently as he prepares for the next phase of the Thor movie franchise, and the biopic about famed wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Despite this, his older brother Luke Hemsworth still found a way to troll him over an Instagram photo.

On Tuesday, Chris posted a photo that showed off his arms of steel, with a message about his child growing up.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. “What do you want to be when you grow up” “Dad i wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids,” his caption read.

Luke, who stars in HBO’s Westworld, commented with the following: “Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FS66_0aBy5DOl00
Luke Hemsworth commenting on his brother Chris’ Instagram photo. (Photo courtesy of @chrishemswroth/Instagram)

Torre Washington, a fitness coach, also got in on the action as he responded to Chris’ Instagram caption about his child wanting to be Superman.

“😂😂😂😂😂 yo I like Superman too 😵 😂😂😂,” Washington said.

The classic sibling rivalry moment reached over 73,400 likes and 736 comments. It also prompted people to point out the size difference between Chris’ top and bottom half.

“Thor has been skipping the leg day,” wrote a commenter.

“Bro, don’t skip the leg day bb,” wrote a second commenter.

“U missed calf day,” wrote another.

Certainly, the actor trains a lot to get into a muscular physique. However, we doubt that he would disregard his legs, and the skinny look could be the angle of the picture.

Chris is working hard to grab hold of Thor’s hammer for Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic that chronicles the wrestling legend’s life and career.

His bulk-up has been so drastic that his stunt double was having a hard time keeping up with him.

Bobby Holland Hanton, Chris’ stunt double for Thor, spoke to Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa about Chris, saying it’s “even harder” to keep up with his massive size.

Hanton also states that they train together a lot and are on the same diet and training regimen.

“He’s the biggest he’s ever been, so I have to be the biggest I’ve ever been, which is a challenge, but I’m up for it,” Hanton continued.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released in May 2022.

