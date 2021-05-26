Letter to the editor: Focus on serving MT constituents
Today, Donald Trump was quoted: "Republicans are very focused on the 2020 results." Meanwhile, Montana state Republicans have passed bills allowing student guns in college classrooms, and narrowed the opportunity to register to vote, as well as requiring more documentation and protocol to do so. What's next? Allowing students with guns in high school classes/activities, then making it harder for them to vote when they become 18?missoulian.com