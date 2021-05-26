Murder suspect Tyler Terry in court after week-long manhunt

(Willmar MN-) A former Willmar man accused in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar will appear in court Friday for a competency hearing. His defense attorney says 79-year-old Algene Vossen of Sioux Falls suffers from impairment that prevents him from understanding the nature and consequences of the court proceedings against him. Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the January 1974 killing of 73-year-old Mae Herman of Willmar. Earlier this year Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered a Rule 20 Exam for Vossen, and in April the results of that exam were revealed. Dr. Tricia Aiken of Mankato found Vossen "does not maintain sufficient present capacity to consult with his attorney with a reasonable degree of rational understanding, and does not maintain a rational and factual understanding of the proceedings against him." Aiken wrote it's her opinion Vossen's mental or cognitive impairment prevents him from assisting properly in his defense. Vossen's Attorney, Kent Marshall, had requested the Rule 20 exam because he said he had difficulty communicating with his client.