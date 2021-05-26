Cancel
Murder suspect Tyler Terry in court after week-long manhunt

WRAL
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Terry, a murder suspect who was the subject of a week-long manhunt in South Carolina, had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Terry is also a suspect in two homicides in Missouri.

www.wral.com
