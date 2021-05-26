Selling or Staying Put? It’s Time for a Glow Up!

Rumor has it this summer will be a hot one and with climate change swirling around us, we’re likely to have more dog days than ever. At least that’s what the Farmer’s Almanac says is in store, so might as well prepare. Though we never know exactly when the real heat will hit, when it does, handle it with care. Even if you’re fit and not battling a chronic illness, keep in mind that extreme bouts of heat can have dire consequences for anyone. And if you have people in your life who may have trouble regulating body temperature – the very young, the elderly and those with conditions such as obesity, diabetes and/or cardiovascular problems, keep your eye on keeping them cool too.