Selling or Staying Put? It’s Time for a Glow Up!

By LocalTalk Contributor
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many areas across the country, the real estate market in the Pacific Northwest continues to rise. Home prices are skyrocketing, enticing many homeowners to sell, but encouraging many others to embrace their current living situation and “ride the wave.” Whether you’re looking to become a seller or staying put, one thing remains the same: home is where life happens—and as it continues to serve as your office, gym, and even classroom, your home is worth the investment for you and your family.

#Gas Fireplaces#Glow Up#Pollution#The Barron Showrooms#Summer Savings Event#Firelight
