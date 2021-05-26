Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94, married Elizabeth Taylor

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia has died. He was a former Navy secretary who was married to movie star Elizabeth Taylor when he first ran for the senate in 1978, and held onto the seat for 30 years. His longtime chief of staff said he died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side. Warner was a centrist Republican and powerful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee who supported the war in Iraq. He also had an independent streak and drew support from moderates on both sides of America’s political divide. He was 94.

beavercountyradio.com
