Harrisburg, PA

Judge to weigh Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago is expected in court for a hearing about his own pending criminal sentence. A Pennsylvania judge will preside over the Wednesday hearing in Harrisburg. He’ll determine if and when Graham Spanier must report to jail to begin serving time for endangering the welfare of children. Appeals have allowed him to avoid serving the jail time of at least two months in jail, followed by three months of house arrest. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.

beavercountyradio.com
