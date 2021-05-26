Cancer-free Carla Suarez Navarro will play Roland Garros!
Just a month after announcing that she had recovered from cancer, Carla Suarez Navarro is sharing amazing news that she’ll compete at the 2021 French Open. The 2020 season was supposed to be the 32-year-old Suarez Navarro’s last one before retirement, but the pandemic and Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis ruined her plans, so the Spaniard decided to get back to tennis this year in order to close her career properly, on the court.www.chatsports.com