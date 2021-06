PORT CLINTON — Tracy Trent, 85, Port Clinton, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 25, 2021. Tracy was born January 1936 to John and Rora (Saylor) Trent in Oil Springs, Kentucky. He was a loving husband to his wife Beverly and the best father to his children. Tracy married Beverly (Smith) Trent and she survives. He will be remembered by those left behind for his fierce love of his family, generosity to those in need, hard work ethic, and love of Jesus.