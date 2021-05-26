To Find Solutions, Chuckanut Health Foundation Asks Difficult Questions

The Howard Drive Elementary PTA recognized a need in the 2020-2021 school year for a focus on wellness. Not only from the standpoint of preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also because the pandemic has threatened the health of students and their families both mentally and due to less physical activity. The reduction in human contact and spending time with friends affected many in the form of depression and the restriction of recess, playdates, and extracurricular activities that once provided students with the exercise that is essential to human wellbeing, affected physical health. Howard Drive Elementary’s PTA launched an initiative that has been fostered through multiple programs and purchases that have provided students with both a safer environment at school as well as by promoting a focus on physical and mental health.