Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Verdura Resort Is Now Open

hospitalitynet.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Italy soon to be on the all-important green list, Verdura Resort, Sicily is now open for the summer season, with many reasons to welcome guests back. Verdura Resort is launching the first 20 branded Rocco Forte independent villas, overlooking the resort's sparkling bay. The new villas guarantee ultimate privacy and security for those who seek exclusive accommodation, combined with the unique services that have made Verdura Resort famous throughout the Mediterranean. Set on the hillside of the resort's expansive grounds, the 3 and 4 bedroom villas range from 200sqm to 300sqm and have large private pools set in landscaped gardens. Designed and styled by Olga Polizzi, their architecture is inspired by Sicily's natural beauty and incorporates the characteristic features of a traditional Sicilian 'baglio' building: wooden beams, flat roofs and external stairs. Ideal for multi-generational stays and groups of families and friends.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocco Forte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pear Trees#Beach Volleyball#Design#Roofs#Verdura Resort#Sicanians#The Stars Verdura Resort#Juventus#Golf Academy#Pga#The Junior Academy#Us Kids Golf#Landscaped Gardens#Bedroom#Exclusive Accommodation#Private Pools#Fencing#Wooden Beams#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Golf
Related
Travelenewschannels.com

Summer Travel 2021: grand opening of The Morgan Resort + Spa in St. Maarten

Stay steps away from St. Maarten’s famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. (SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten) — NEWS: The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Kuda Villingili Resort Opens in the Maldives

MFAR Hotels & Resorts Private Limited has launched Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. The inaugural function was conducted in the presence of the resort’s first official guest, His Excellency Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, High Commissioner of India to Maldives. The resort is located amidst a sprawling 40-acre island in North Malé Atoll; a 30-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport (MLE), making it one of the most accessible resorts in Maldives. The total investment for the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is 1000 crore Indian Rupees. MFAR has also acquired an island of 20 acres in Maldives for development in the immediate future.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Is Opening A Hotel In A Swiss Ski Resort A Good Investment?

Five years ago, the future of Swiss winter ski resorts was somewhat dim, after consecutive winter seasons with little to no snow and despite a relatively stable number of tourists. There was a perception at that time that existing resorts would be required to transition into four-season resorts simply to continue to exist. That dim view became somewhat rosier, when the snows returned and top resorts saw the return of skiers in record numbers of visitors for the next three winters, climaxing in 2019.
Golfhotelnewsresource.com

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club to Open November 2021

Formerly the Resorts & Residences by CuisinArt, Aurora Anguilla embodies a new vision under the ownership of Olympus Ventures that is authentically Anguillan, and promises transformational experiences for guests with community connection. Amenities include a fleet of jets exclusive to the resort, culinary destinations overseen by Chef Abram Bissell and...
Worldcuriocity.com

Alberta's enchanting forest resort is now booking for this season!

We had a play ‘house’ when we were growing up. Of course, it was essentially just a cardboard box shoved between two living room couches then covered with a sheet, but it served its purpose. To all of our friends, it was pretty damn impressive. From sleepovers to timeouts, we milked it for all it was worth – then one day… our parents asked for the sheet back. Out-of-town guests, you know? If we’re being honest, every once in a while it still stings – but one local company has the cure and that remedy is Charmed Family Resorts.
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Rocco Forte Hotels increases Sicilian footprint with historic masterpiece

Rocco Forte Hotels has this month unveiled its newest member property, the newly restored Villa Igiea. The historical Art Nouveau palazzo overlooking the Gulf of Palermo was originally designed by Ernesto Basile commissioned by the influential Florio family, returns to its former splendour as a jewel of the Mediterranean. Villa...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

The Steigenberger Alora Resort on the Gulf of Suez to Open in 2024

The new Steigenberger Alora Resort, Residences & Spa is scheduled to open in 2024 in Ain Sokhna, a tourist region situated on the north-western arm of the Red Sea. The five-star hotel will provide 145 rooms and suites. There will be various restaurants and bars, three pools, an events area, a fitness centre and a spa. 361 luxurious villas and chalets are also being developed on the site next to the hotel itself in order to cater to the needs of couples and families seeking greater privacy. This will be the first Steigenberger Hotel on the Gulf of Suez and the brand’s 16th in Egypt.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Europe's first Dreams Resort opens

AMResorts has opened its first Dreams-flagged resort in Europe with the debut of the Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort & Spa in the Canary Islands. The property, which was previously flagged as the Hesperia Playa Dorada, recently underwent a $24 million renovation and officially reopened under the Dreams brand late last month.
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt opens

Hyatt has opened a new resort under its Destination by Hyatt brand in Ibiza, Greece. The 185-all-suite 7Pines Resort Ibiza is located on the rugged cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza, and nestled on the edge of a pine forest. The resort offers a laid-back vibe, making it a...
Travelcaribjournal.com

Hilton Is Opening an All-Inclusive Resort in Curaçao

Hilton is expanding its Caribbean Caribbean portfolio with a new all-inclusive in Curaçao, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton resort is slated to open in September 2021, the product of a conversion of the former Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort. It’s home...
Charleston, SChospitalitynet.org

Hilton Grand Vacations Opens Luxury Timeshare Resort In Historic Downtown Charleston

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the opening of Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club in Charleston, South Carolina, near the site where the iconic Liberty Tree once stood. Celebrating the best of classic and contemporary, this elegant 100-unit resort is HGV's first property in historic Charleston. Radiating a sophisticated cultural design, the resort strikes the right balance between upscale and inviting and is a welcome addition to the historic neighborhood's landmarks, rich culture and culinary scene.
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

New 2022/23 Mediterranean itineraries for Scenic Eclipse

Scenic has unveiled four new cruise itineraries in its 2022/2023 Scenic Eclipse Europe and the Mediterranean Voyages and Land Journeys brochure. The fresh destinations include Andalucía and the Greek islands in 2022 and Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula in 2023, while a new Taste of Italy land journey between Rome and Venice has also been developed.
Visual ArtInterior Design

Stera Architectures Crafts a Jaw-Dropping Seaside Villa in Sardinia, Italy

Stefania Stera has visited Sardinia all of her life. Born in Rome, the architect has lived in Genoa, Venice, Paris, and Fort-de-France, Martinique, but she always returns to the rugged Mediterranean island, where her family owns a granite quarry and has a house. “I’m very attached to my Sardinian origins,” confesses Stera, who founded her Paris-based firm, Stera Architectures, in 1992. As a child in the 1960s, she scrambled over the rocks, admired Cini Boeri’s brutalist Bunker House from the beach, and saw northeast Sardinia transform into a chic resort: the Costa Smeralda, or Emerald Coast. Decades later, Stera paid homage to her beloved landscape in a three-level, seven-bedroom villa in the town of Porto Cervo.
Berkeley Springs, WVHampshire Review

Revamped Cacapon Resort open

BERKELEY SPRINGS — The new lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park is now open for reservations, following completion of a $25 million upgrade. Major additions include construction of 78 guest rooms, a restaurant, lounge, spa, indoor heated pool and whirlpool, fitness center and multiple spaces for outdoor gatherings. “The transformation...
Travelworth.com

The Most Luxurious Hotels and Resorts That Have Opened Since COVID

We don’t have to tell you that hotels were hit especially hard when COVID started spreading across the globe and travel was largely tabled. Many hotels started acting as temporary housing for health care workers. One Forbes article from April 2020 noted that over 3.4 million hotel rooms and over 15,000 hotels had joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Hospitality for Hope Initiative, giving health care workers a place to stay while they were on the front lines of the pandemic.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

First Look: The Ritz-Carlton Opens Its First Resort in the Maldives

It’s just a 10-minute seaplane or 45-minute speedboat trip from Malé’s Velana International Airport up to the Fari Islands archipelago in the North Malé Atoll, where the first Ritz-Carlton property in the Maldives opened June 1. The all-villa resort offers everything you’d want in a tropical getaway—white sand beaches, crystal-blue lagoons, overwater and beachfront accommodations—as well as the type of elevated offerings you would expect from the luxury brand. As seen in these exclusive first-look photos, it’s all wrapped up in a striking, modern design by the late Australian architect Kerry Hill, who took inspiration for the spherical buildings from the circular forms of the lagoon, the swirling ocean breezes and the cyclical nature of island life.
Lifestylemorns.ca

New luxury collection from Delphina hotels & resorts

Delphina hotels & resorts has launched a new high-end selection of accommodations as the company prepares for the resumption of tourism. Included in over €15 million of investments planned for 2021, the company is launching a new catalogue – Our best Suites & Villas. Prestigious suites and villas of large...