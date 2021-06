Default having been made in the Note described in and secured by a Deed of Trust executed by JOHN P. MORROW and JOHN P. MORROW, GUARDIAN OF THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE MORROW, INCAPACITATED, husband and wife, (both now deceased), dated July 28,2010, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Butler County, Missouri, in Book 1031 at Page 3867, and conveying to John F. Scott, Successor Trustee, the following described property located in Butler County, Missouri, commonly known as 419 West Henry Street, Poplar Bluff Missouri, further described as follows, to wit: