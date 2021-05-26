Cancel
Greg Cook is running for Alabama Supreme Court

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Greg Cook on Tuesday announced that he is running for the Republican nomination for Alabama Supreme Court in 2022. Cook is general counsel for the Alabama Republican Party and has been a practicing attorney for 30 years. “Judges should not legislate from the bench, but should apply the plain...

www.alreporter.com
