Greg Cook is running for Alabama Supreme Court

Any time anyone tells you that the Supreme Court is not a “political” institution, explain to them that they lack imagination. Granted, the idea that SCOTUS is apolitical in the conventional partisan sense is also a fairytale, but the Court is intensely political in that a very enthusiastic brand of politics is practiced within the institution itself. Consider Thursday morning’s two whopping decisions—one which again saved the Affordable Care Act from yet another baseless challenge, and the other in which the Court ruled (unanimously) that Philadelphia wrongly cut ties with a Catholic adoption agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. In brief, these decisions a) probably fortify the ACA against all possible legal challenges and b) give religious bigotry a huge, but still only partial, victory, which likely is the best we could’ve hoped for out of this bunch.