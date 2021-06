While Montana was building an audience of music fans as a hard-touring country-rocker, playing shows with ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Hank Williams Jr., he was also cultivating an online following as an unconventional social-media influencer. He may not have had the massive numbers that some lifestyle influencers command, but his posts appealed directly to an underserved market: calloused-hands, salt-of-the-earth guys scrolling through their phones on their lunch hours, who saw in Montana a bit of themselves — and who were interested in the same products he uses on a daily basis, from grills and knives to coffee and crossbows.