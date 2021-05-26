Cancel
Agriculture

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

By DTN Analysts
dtnpf.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, July soybeans are down 4 cents, July KC wheat is down 3 cents, July Chicago wheat is down 4 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 1 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 10.49 points and July crude oil is up $0.04 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.470 and June gold is down $4.80 per ounce. The corn market has gained back only a small portion of Tuesday losses as rumors have China picking up some summer U.S. corn on the break. Funds sold another estimated 15,000 contracts of corn prior to the bounce. Soybeans have retreated as bean oil and meal have weakened again.

Gallipolis, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Livestock report

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report has been released by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696. Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight) Yearling Steers 600-700lbs: $125.00 – $149.00; 700-800lbs: $120.00 – $135.00; 800-900lbs: $119.00 – $124.00’ 900-1000lbs: $110.00 – $115.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $120.00...
Agriculture1430wcmy.com

Economist expects continued grain market volatility

An ag economist says the USDA’s recent supply and demand estimates are a positive for corn producers as the ending stocks estimate for old crop corn tightened. Ben Brown with the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute tells Brownfield the corn market will likely continue to be volatile.
Agriculturehometownsource.com

Shultz: Fairness needed in computer-based commodity trading system

The first day of May was a watershed moment for agricultural commodity markets and farmers and ranchers. May 1 marked the end of live-person pit trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and its subsidiaries, the Chicago Board of Trade, Kansas City Board of Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange. In March ’20, the trading pits were temporarily closed as a health precaution because of COVID-19. I think we can agree that was a reasonable move. However, these entities have taken the action much too far.
Florida StateWCJB

North Florida Livestock Market bids farewell

ELLISVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Florida Livestock Market in Columbia County has closed its doors for good on Friday. Casey Clemons, the general manager of the livestock market, said that they are no longer seeing the number of animals necessary to remain open compounded by a difficult 2020. The market started as a farmers co-op and had been open for more than 40 years.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs end mostly higher, cattle futures advance

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures were mostly higher on Thursday on elevated pork prices and strong demand, although profit-taking clipped some of the gains, traders said. Lightly traded June hog futures climbed to the highest for a spot month contract in nearly seven...
Agriculturespglobal.com

USDA sees corn usage rising in 2020-21 on higher exports, ethanol use

The US Department of Agriculture sees US corn usage rising from the previous estimates for the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) on the back of estimated higher exports and more use of corn for ethanol, it said in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report June 10. Not...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges higher, set for weekly gain on USDA forecast

CANBERRA, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Friday and were set to rise more than 2% for the week, helped by forecasts of U.S. supplies falling to multi-year lows. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% to...
Environmentbeef2live.com

Grain Markets vs. Weather

The weather outside feels like July. The market trading ranges have a July feel to them, yet it is only the first full week of June. The July corn contract traded a 48-cent range this week. Not to be outdone, July soybeans range was 90 ½ cents. With the most critical time of the growth stages ahead of us, we anticipate the wide trading ranges we are experiencing will be getting even more extreme.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Up Before WASDE

Corn is 12 to 14 cents higher on the front month, 6 to 7 cents higher on new crop, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher and wheat 1 to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is 12 to 14 cents higher on the front month as spread strength continues to rebuild, with new crop 6 to 7 cents higher and little change to nearby forecasts. On the WASDE report later Thursday morning, trade is looking for steady yield projections with old-crop carryout at 1.207 billion bushels and new at 1.423 billion, both down slightly from last month, with world numbers to edge lower.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Drift

At least the livestock complex was able to close mostly higher Thursday. It is considered a victory that cattle futures have been able to trend higher the past two days. Hogs continue the trend higher that does not seem to have an end in sight. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Battling Own Markets

The livestock contracts are battling their own markets through Thursday’s trade and aren’t drawing much attention from traders. Thursday’s market hasn’t thrown the livestock contracts too many curveballs as one can easily sympathize with traders’ caution in supporting the lean hog contracts given how far the market has already rallied. And it doesn’t come as a surprise that, when corn prices are gaining momentum, the feeder cattle contracts are lower.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, MGEX spring wheat fall; K.C. HRW firms

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Wednesday, with Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat contracts falling while K.C. hard red winter wheat firmed. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract hit resistance at its five-day moving average before dropping below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * MGEX spring wheat faced pressure after some much-needed rain arrived in the northern U.S. Plains. * Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to peg the U.S. wheat harvest at 1.892 billion bushels, 20 million bushels above its May estimate. * The USDA's weekly export sales report was expected to show wheat export sales between 200,000 and 450,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 365,060 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 2-3/4 cents at $6.82-1/4 a bushel, K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 2 cents higher at $6.34-1/2, and MGEX spring wheat for July delivery was 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.60-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures fall, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1% on Wednesday on a round of profit-taking after rallying on Tuesday, traders said. Wheat futures also were lower after some rain in the northern U.S. Plains eased some concerns about parched soils limiting the size of the crop. Corn futures...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

North American Grain and Oilseed Review: Canola slips back

WINNIPEG, June 9 (MarketsFarm) – Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower on Wednesday, as rain fell on parts of the eastern Prairies. Coupled with that were declines in the Chicago soy complex plus the spec funds liquidating their long positions. Losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil added to the pull back in canola.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-China lowers 2020/21 corn estimate in feedstock on more use of alternative grains

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China lowered estimates for the use of corn in feed consumption in 2020/21, as increased imports of grains and ample supplies of domestic wheat and rice have replaced some corn in feed, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday. China's 2020/2021 corn consumption in feed was seen at 182 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from the forecast in the previous month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Estimates on output, planting acreage and imports of corn in the 2021/22 year remain unchanged from a month ago, according to the ministry. Key numbers from the monthly China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) are below: 2019/2020 2020/21 June 2021/22 May 2021/22 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.284 41.264 42.67 42.67 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.77 260.67 271.81 271.81 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 7.6 22 20 20 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 278.3 286.16 293.7 293.7 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -9.94 -3.51 -1.91 -1.91 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.354 9.882 9.347 9.347 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 18.1 19.6 18.65 18.65 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 98.53 100.44 102 102 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 108.6 116.26 119.08 119.08 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.09 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 7.94 3.63 1.42 1.42 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning 7.21 7.52 7.7 7.6 -1.30% stocks (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.3 3.17 3.107 3.107 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.8 5.91 5.73 5.73 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 1.76 2.6 2.5 2.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 7.23 8.4 8.2 8.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks 7.52 7.6 7.71 7.61 -1.30% (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.38 1.453 1.388 1.388 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.165 1.191 1.205 1.205 0.00% Beet 0.215 0.262 0.183 0.183 0.00% Output (mln 10.41 10.67 10.31 10.31 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.02 9.13 9.17 9.17 0.00% Beet sugar 1.39 1.54 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 3.76 4.5 4.5 4.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 15 15.5 15.5 15.5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -1.01 -0.51 -0.87 -0.87 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.3 29.03 29.57 29.57 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.01 17.47 17.67 17.67 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.71 6.01 6.01 0.00% Peanut oil 3.28 3.39 3.47 3.47 0.00% Imports (mln 9.35 9.33 8.5 8.5 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 4.79 4.5 4.2 4.2 0.00% Rapeseed 1.9 2 1.9 1.9 0.00% Soybean oil 0.86 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.00% Consumption 32.9 33.99 34.04 34.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 4.49 4.1 3.77 3.77 0.00% tonnes) (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh)
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Ease as Product Stocks Build, Demand Falls Off

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined in post-inventory trade Wednesday after government data from Energy Information Administration reported total U.S. crude and oil products inventories increased more than 15 million barrels (bbl) during the week ended June 4, as demand for refined fuels eroded and refinery runs jumped to the highest utilization rate in 18 months.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

USDA expecting big year for ag exports

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The USDA thinks world markets are going to be good for U.S. agricultural exports in 2021. Their latest projections show we will sell about $164 billion worth of farm products around the globe this year—up $28 billion, or 21% from 2020. Our current best exporting year was 2014 when we sold just over $152 billion worth of farm products around the world. A big reason for the USDA’s optimism is their expectations that China will be buying record amounts of U.S. farm goods this year to the tune of $35 billion.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans, Wheat Lower, Corn Narrowly Mixed

Corn is narrowly mixed on old-crop, 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop, soybeans are 27 cents to 29 cents lower, and wheat is 8 cents to 27 cents lower. Corn trade is narrowly mixed on July, and 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop with stronger spread action and broad ag commodity selling so far with mixed moisture and forecasts along with trade getting overbought and unable to extend gains. Ethanol margins remain solid with the weekly report showing production 33,000 barrels per day higher, and stocks are up 342,000.