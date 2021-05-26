Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China lowered estimates for the use of corn in feed consumption in 2020/21, as increased imports of grains and ample supplies of domestic wheat and rice have replaced some corn in feed, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday. China's 2020/2021 corn consumption in feed was seen at 182 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from the forecast in the previous month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Estimates on output, planting acreage and imports of corn in the 2021/22 year remain unchanged from a month ago, according to the ministry. Key numbers from the monthly China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) are below: 2019/2020 2020/21 June 2021/22 May 2021/22 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.284 41.264 42.67 42.67 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.77 260.67 271.81 271.81 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 7.6 22 20 20 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 278.3 286.16 293.7 293.7 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -9.94 -3.51 -1.91 -1.91 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.354 9.882 9.347 9.347 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 18.1 19.6 18.65 18.65 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 98.53 100.44 102 102 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 108.6 116.26 119.08 119.08 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.09 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 7.94 3.63 1.42 1.42 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning 7.21 7.52 7.7 7.6 -1.30% stocks (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.3 3.17 3.107 3.107 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.8 5.91 5.73 5.73 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 1.76 2.6 2.5 2.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 7.23 8.4 8.2 8.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks 7.52 7.6 7.71 7.61 -1.30% (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.38 1.453 1.388 1.388 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.165 1.191 1.205 1.205 0.00% Beet 0.215 0.262 0.183 0.183 0.00% Output (mln 10.41 10.67 10.31 10.31 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.02 9.13 9.17 9.17 0.00% Beet sugar 1.39 1.54 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 3.76 4.5 4.5 4.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 15 15.5 15.5 15.5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -1.01 -0.51 -0.87 -0.87 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.3 29.03 29.57 29.57 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.01 17.47 17.67 17.67 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.71 6.01 6.01 0.00% Peanut oil 3.28 3.39 3.47 3.47 0.00% Imports (mln 9.35 9.33 8.5 8.5 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 4.79 4.5 4.2 4.2 0.00% Rapeseed 1.9 2 1.9 1.9 0.00% Soybean oil 0.86 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.00% Consumption 32.9 33.99 34.04 34.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 4.49 4.1 3.77 3.77 0.00% tonnes) (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh)