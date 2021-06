CIOs rethink IT roadmaps to support a post-pandemic workforce. Welcome to the Summer 2021 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn how CIOs are turning COVID quick fixes into lasting business value, what it takes to build a high-performance IT culture, and what to do when trust between business and IT has broken down. Our cover story takes a deep dive into how CIOs are preparing for a hybrid work future, drawing on the past year’s efforts under the pandemic as a guide for formulating how IT can best support what’s ahead.