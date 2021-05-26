MORE TO THE STORY: Hello Model T Ford, good bye horses

Over the past year, Ford Motor Company has aggressively ramped up its planned investment in vehicle electrification going from $11 billion to $22 billion and then to $30 billion during its recent capital markets day. While the Ford brand has revealed its first three battery electric vehicles (BEV), the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, we’ve yet to see any details about the plans for Lincoln until now. Today, Lincoln has revealed that the first of four global BEVs it will launch in the next few years will debut in 2022 and the brand plans to have a full portfolio of electrified vehicles by the end of the decade.