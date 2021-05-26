MORE TO THE STORY: Hello Model T Ford, good bye horses
It’s not entirely known when the first automobile made its way through McLeod County, but in all likeliness, it was probably quite the spectacle. The “horseless carriage” was not an unknown entity in rural Minnesota — locomotives had been in use for some time by the early 1900s, and the first steam-powered carriage was invented well over a century prior in 1771. However, to see one of these self-powered vehicles moving down Main Street would certainly have been a sight.www.crowrivermedia.com