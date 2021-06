As the dust settles on the first three days of the French Open, WTA Insider re-examines the draw and highlights the stories and stats you might have missed. Few would take issue with the following statement: Carla Suárez Navarro is the most beloved member of the WTA locker room. A soft-spoken tour veteran who began her career in 2003, Suárez Navarro's charisma was in her kindness and her character. She rarely speaks above a whisper but is always the first to say hello. Her greetings were never flippant or canned. When Carla asks you how you're doing, she really wants to know. She has the best 'goodbye wink' in the game.