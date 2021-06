As the capital city of Arizona, Phoenix has a lot to offer local and foreign tourists. The city of Phoenix is in the northern part of the Sonoran Desert, with temperatures up to 100°F (38°C). The attractions and activities here not only draw visitors to the area but also promote the city’s beauty. Desert Botanical Garden, one of many attractions in the city, hosts Las Noches de Las Luminarias in the wintertime. If you want to know more about the Indian American culture and traditions, then you should attend the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. History museums are also aplenty in the city that will surely give you an enriching experience. If you are visiting soon, check out the top hotels with early check-in in Phoenix, Arizona.