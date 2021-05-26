Novelist Andrew O’Hagan’s New-Wave Ode to Youth and Friendship

The famous children’s author Edward Ardizzone wrote all sorts of books about a little boy called Tim, but only one of them with a little girl called Charlotte in it, which is why it was my favourite. In Tim and Charlotte (1951), Charlotte gets washed up on the beach, where Tim finds her. She’s lost her memory and can’t remember who she is, so he takes her home and she just sort of lives with them and loves it, until eventually her grandmother turns up and claims her back. Something about that idea of having no memory fascinated me even when I was three years old; apparently I would follow my mum around all day with the book in my hand, asking to be read it. I still have the original copy, all full of scribbles.