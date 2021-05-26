Google Pixel 6 Preview: Release Date, Specs, Price & More

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available for $600, HP laptops and more are also on sale. The LG Velvet, Razer gaming peripherals and more are on sale today. The official news, as per usual, begin with deals, and the usual reminder.. Feel free to skip this section in the time codes if saving money is not your thing. Let’s start with Samsung and Amazon. You can currently get the regular Galaxy S21 5G for 70 dollars off, leaving the base model for 629. The Galaxy S21+ is getting the same treatment, leaving some variants as low as 730 bucks. If you’re into LG phones.. For whatever weird reason, you can get the LG Velvet for 20 dollars off its new price tag, leaving it at 320 bucks for the Unlocked base model. The G8 ThinQ is getting the same treatment, leaving that one at 299 in case you want a DAC. Amazon’s Echo is also 20 bucks off, leaving it at 80 dollars. We also have some deals on Earbuds, starting with the Galaxy Buds Pro which are 50 dollars off at Samsung with a trade-in, leaving them at 150 and you can also get an extra discount if you go for their discount program. Finally, B&H also has the Pixel Buds available for 50 dollars off as well, leaving those at 1209. We have more deals on Razer Peripherals, Gaming monitors, TicWatches and more all in the description.