Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chelsea youngster McClelland and Liverpool's Bradley earn Northern Ireland calls

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea's Sam McClelland and Liverpool's Conor Bradley have been handed first senior Northern Ireland call-ups for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine. Centre-back McClelland, 19, has played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U19s. Bradley, 17, has also featured for the U17s and played in Liverpool's FA Youth Cup Final...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mclaughlin
Person
Jonny Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cardiff City#Stoke City#Arsenal#Hull City#U17s#U19s#Peacock Farrell#Celtic#Millwall#Ballard Lrb#Blackpool Rrb#Aberdeen#Linfield#Kilmarnock#Queens Park Rangers#Burnley#Leeds United#Watford#Middlesbrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 36

Two matches remain for each Premier League club this season, and the UEFA Champions League places are yet to be locked in. That's the primary focus of the league at the minute and that was prevalent in Matchweek 36. It even trickled over into another tournament as the FA Cup...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes at Wembley...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel skips future question over dropped Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has refused to address Tammy Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future while the Blues’ season comes to the crunch. Abraham was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel’s January arrival. West Ham head a sizeable queue of Premier League suitors eyeing a possible summer move for the England striker, but Tuchel has insisted now is not the time for any distractions. Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday night in a Stamford Bridge battle where the Blues need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Thiago continues to improve for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara continues to improve for Liverpool despite enduring a difficult first season on English shores. The 30-year-old midfielder signed from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer, arriving at Anfield after picking up seven consecutive league titles during his time in Germany. However, coronavirus and a serious knee injury hampered...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Liverpool star has ‘infinite offers’ but contract details proving problematic for Serie A giants – report

AS Roma have been credited with interest in Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who reportedly has ‘infinite offers‘ ahead of the summer transfer window. That’s according to reliable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Netherlands international’s contract demands are proving problematic for numerous clubs. Wijnaldum’s representatives are said to...