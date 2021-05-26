Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

For a chocolate delivery that brings a little bit of everything, the Hotel Chocolat Monthly Curated Collection is a subscription that delivers. The Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection is a surprise collection of treats every month. There are four options to choose from: Mellow (full of milk chocolate, caramels etc, with no alcohol), Dark & High Cacao, Tipsy (boozy chocs!) or Everything if you’re happy to have a mixture. The range of subscription options is great for eliminating chocolates you know you won’t enjoy or can’t eat, such as nut and alcohol chocolates which aren’t for everyone, while still being able to enjoy a range of different items.