Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

hospitalitynet.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces the completion of a property-wide reimagination, bringing a new tier of luxury to Telluride. The resort unveils 83 newly transformed guestrooms and modernized public spaces, including Timber Room, a vibrant new indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that first debuted in January 2021, and Alpine Swim Club, a picturesque outdoor pool and dining terrace. Alongside the physical transformation, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection debuts new "exclusively Madeline" experiences for Summer, inviting guests to bring home stories of one-of-a-kind luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains. From foraging the verdant mountainside with the executive chef to taking on Colorado's backcountry from above on a paragliding tour, adventure abounds at the chic Telluride retreat this season.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Dining Room#Outdoor Adventure#Outdoor Pool#Executive Chef#Rocky Mountains#Alpine Swim Club#Timber Room#Modernized Public Spaces#Telluride#Home Stories#Backcountry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Lifestyleluxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa

Villa Neri Resort & Spa is an exclusive hotel which offers elegant rooms, gourmet restaurants, a welcoming and intimate Spa and a large saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a lush garden. Why We Love This Hotel. Hotel Villa Neri Resort & Spa offers understated elegance set on the slopes of...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Debuts 21st Brand, Registry Collection Hotels, with Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today unveiled its 21st brand, Registry Collection Hotels, adding a luxury offering to the upper end of the Company's growing brand portfolio. The launch of Registry Collection Hotels comes at a time when a growing number of independent luxury hotel owners are seeking out proven and established partners to help them recover from the challenges of the global pandemic. Registry Collection Hotels allows these owners to maintain their independent spirit and brand individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts along with its award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, helping them to drive more direct bookings at a lower cost of distribution.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Introducing The Morgan Resort & Spa, St. Maarten's Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel

Stay steps away from St. Maarten's famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today's grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.
Petsfamilyvacationist.com

10 Top Pet-Friendly Hotels and Resorts in the U.S.

If you enjoy traveling with your BFF (Best Furry Friend) as much as I do, you probably know that pet-friendly travel has become a significant segment of the hospitality industry. Pet owners are taking more road trips with their furry pals, inspiring pet-friendly hotels to create innovative pampered pooch perks that offer more doggone fun than ever for canine companions. It’s comforting to know you can take your best buddy with you to pet-friendly hotels and wake up to that familiar sloppy wet kiss and unconditional love on your next getaway.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. The Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection is located in Grapevine, Texas, which is less than 10 minutes from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. This boutique property features 120 guestrooms and suites. It’s a Marriott Bonvoy Category 5 property requiring...
Wyndham, VALodging

Wyndham Enters Luxury Space With New Brand: Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced its 21st brand and first in the luxury space: Registry Collection Hotels. As part of its launch, the brand is debuting its flagship resort: the 144-room, all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. Owned and managed by affiliates of the Royal Resorts group of companies, the property includes Hacienda-style accommodations, BVLGARI bath products, an oceanfront infinity pool, full-service spa, gym, kids club, and three gourmet restaurants.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group welcomes first Radisson Collection To Albania

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the Group's strategic expansion in South-Eastern Europe with the signing of its first hotel in Albania, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana is centrally located in the Albanian capital, close to...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Is Opening A Hotel In A Swiss Ski Resort A Good Investment?

Five years ago, the future of Swiss winter ski resorts was somewhat dim, after consecutive winter seasons with little to no snow and despite a relatively stable number of tourists. There was a perception at that time that existing resorts would be required to transition into four-season resorts simply to continue to exist. That dim view became somewhat rosier, when the snows returned and top resorts saw the return of skiers in record numbers of visitors for the next three winters, climaxing in 2019.
TravelPosted by
AFAR

Best BVI Hotels and Resorts for a Truly Local Stay

Built into a cliff on Virgin Gorda, Oil Nut Bay offers prime ocean views. Known for their friendly service, locally inspired decor, sustainable measures, and more, these 10 properties will get you closer to the real BVI. The British Virgin Islands form a laid-back paradise where the seafood is fresh,...
Travelluxuriousmagazine.com

Remarkable Drives of Discovery with Black Tomato and Auberge Resorts

Black Tomato Travel has teamed up with Auberge Resorts and Mercedes Benz USA to create RemarkableDrives of Discovery. There are five itineraries on offer that allow guests to travel across the USA through breathtaking scenery, visiting fascinating locations in the comfort of a Mercedes of their choice. If there is...
Lifestylebbcgoodfood.com

Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection chocolate subscription review

For a chocolate delivery that brings a little bit of everything, the Hotel Chocolat Monthly Curated Collection is a subscription that delivers. The Hotel Chocolat Curated Collection is a surprise collection of treats every month. There are four options to choose from: Mellow (full of milk chocolate, caramels etc, with no alcohol), Dark & High Cacao, Tipsy (boozy chocs!) or Everything if you’re happy to have a mixture. The range of subscription options is great for eliminating chocolates you know you won’t enjoy or can’t eat, such as nut and alcohol chocolates which aren’t for everyone, while still being able to enjoy a range of different items.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Langham Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 156th Anniversary With A Suite Of Elevated Celebratory Experiences

To commemorateThe Langham brand’s 156th anniversary, a collection of elevated experiences and ‘Celebrate The Everyday’ staycation series will be presented at the hotels’ destinations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, China and the United States. Elevated Experiences at The Langham. Designed with luxury flourishes and elements of playfulness, these curated...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

These Disney Springs Resort Area Hotel Offers Can Help You Save BIG This Summer!

If you’re hoping to visit Disney World this summer, there are quite a few ways that you can SAVE money during your trip!. A new late summer hotel deal was recently announced for Disney World’s hotels. But now we’ve got an update on some discounts that could help you save BIG at various hotels located right next to Disney Springs!
Tennishemispheresmag.com

Hotels and Resorts Are Seriously Upgrading Their Tennis Courts

A rise in enthusiasm for racquet sports during the pandemic is leading properties to up their game. Not all hotel amenities have met the same fate during the pandemic. While the indoor pool or the lobby bar may not be the see-and-be-seen spots these days, there’s plenty of action elsewhere—in particular, on the tennis court.
Lifestyleclarkdeals.com

Resort Pass: Enjoy pool, spa and amenity access at luxury hotels from $25

If you’re not quite ready to venture far from home this summer, here’s a way to keep it cool and close to home or wherever you roam. Resort Pass gives you a chance to spend a day poolside in a fancy resort or hotel. This might make a fun day trip for the girls, the guys (bachelors/bachelorettes), a romantic day out in a private and swanky cabana, or just a day of solo pampering. In addition to a Day Pass, select hotels and resorts offer a Work Pass that includes a room for the day (morning to evening) along with pool privileges. It’s a fun option should you have budget overnight digs and want to experience a 4- or 5-star property and the amenities.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,675 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 1,675 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean region with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean region — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection selects Duetto as Preferred Revenue Technology Partner

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – Curator Hotel & Resort Collection named Duetto, as a preferred partner for revenue solutions for Curator’s independent hotel members. The partnership agreement enables hotels in the Collection to contract with Duetto at preferred terms for its GameChanger application for pricing optimization, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for optimizing contracted business segments.