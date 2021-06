"She's still in the house." Screen Media has released the first official trailer for an intense survival horror thriller titled Till Death, marking the feature directorial debut of S.K. Dale. Arriving this July in just a few more weeks. Megan Fox has been making quite a comeback in all kinds of off-kilter films recently, including Rogue and Midnight in the Switchgrass. The premise for this is just as crazy: After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband's twisted plan. Starring Megan Fox as Emma, with Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, and Jack Roth. This reminds me of the Stephen King story Gerald's Game, with a much darker side in the two guys there to take her out. Doesn't look half bad, I'd say.