The Athletic Names the Jets the No. 3 Most Improved Team in NFL
The Athletic recently published an article detailing the five most-improved teams in the NFL and the Jets came in at No. 3. "It's hard to not get excited about the moves that Jets GM Joe Douglas made this offseason," Robert Mays wrote. "[Carl] Lawson and [Corey] Davis were two of my favorite players available in free agency, and the Jets somehow landed both. Davis really came into his own with the Titans after starting a bit slow as the fifth overall pick in 2017. He's an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense, which shares a lot of DNA with the system that LaFleur's brother Matt brought to Tennessee in 2018. In Head Coach Robert Saleh's attacking defensive front, Lawson profiles as a perfect right defensive end who will be truly unleashed as a pass rusher.www.newyorkjets.com