The Athletic Names the Jets the No. 3 Most Improved Team in NFL

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores knows that football can be very similar to a chess match, and he views rookie WR Jaylen Waddle as a piece that can create issues for opponents. “If you’ve got guys who can run on the perimeter, if you load the box, there’s more opportunity for one-on-one matchups and opportunities downfield. Defenses have to make that decision when you have those types of players on the field,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “If you don’t load the box and you play for those big plays, then there’s less people in the box and less people to block, and I think it really becomes kind of a numbers/math game. When you have guys on the perimeter and guys who demand some attention — that kind of attention — then there could be more space. … It’s a chess game and obviously the run game and how you attack the run game, that’s part of it.”