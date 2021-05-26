OL Moses Gbagbe-Sowah details commitment to Rutgers as preferred walk-on
Rutgers has added another preferred walk-on commit and the latest one came from a familiar high school. Class of 2021 offensive lineman Moses Gbagbe-Sowah of Newark (N.J.) West Side announced his plans to attend Rutgers yesterday as he will join a pair of his teammates who are already on campus. Rutgers added West Side four-stars Khayri Banton and Shaquan Loyal and both enrolled early as true freshmen in January.247sports.com