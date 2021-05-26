OL Moses Gbagbe-Sowah details commitment to Rutgers as preferred walk-on

It is a big night on the Rutgers campus as Greg Schiano and his staff are ushering in the camp season. Tonight is what they call the "Chop Elite” camp, featuring a mix of committed players as well as a slew of prospects who are hoping to catch the attention of the Rutgers staff. Schiano is being assisted by his assistant coaches, a selection of Rutgers players, as well as over 100 football coaches from other universities up and down the eastern seaboard. Scarlet Nation is on the sideline providing updates on the Round Table message board, and we invite you to join us.