Airbnb’s CEO thinks the platform can replace your landlord

By Ashley Carman
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb doesn’t want you to forget about Airbnb, especially when you’re planning post-pandemic vacations. So on Monday, the company made multiple announcements all seemingly designed to get people renting, traveling, and, crucially, choosing Airbnb to do so. It announced flexible booking, which lets people search across days, weeks, or months to plan a trip, as well as more location flexibility when looking for a place to stay. It also launched a faster onboarding process for hosts, during a time when competitors like Vrbo are trying to poach them, as well as a new service for Super Hosts that’ll allow them to reach out to the Airbnb team directly for support issues.

www.theverge.com
Person
Brian Chesky

