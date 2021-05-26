CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Amazon Buying MGM Studios for $9 Billion

By Victoria Song
Gizmodo
 2021-05-26

It's official folks—Jeff Bezos will now own James Bond (pending regulatory approval lol). After murmurs earlier this week, Amazon announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire MGM in an $8.45 billion deal that will bolster the e-commerce giant's Hollywood ambitions. To be clear, this deal isn't so...

